Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of RLMD opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $90,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,450.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $134,000.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.