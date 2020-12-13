Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLMD opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $90,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,450.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,732 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 116.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

