Reviewing Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) & China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Automotive Systems and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Automotive Systems currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.47%. Given China Automotive Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $431.43 million 0.50 $9.96 million $0.32 21.84 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Volatility & Risk

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 3.45, indicating that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are held by institutional investors. 63.3% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems N/A N/A N/A Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A -13.74% -0.22%

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Jingzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

