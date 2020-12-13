Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s (RDSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,783.16 ($23.30).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,337.40 ($17.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of £49.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,133.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,135.24. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 128.20 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.31%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

