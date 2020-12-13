Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,382,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,436,000 after buying an additional 57,863 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,523,000 after buying an additional 2,000,050 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,880,000 after buying an additional 71,520 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,179,000 after buying an additional 288,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.