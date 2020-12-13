Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,382,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,436,000 after buying an additional 57,863 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,523,000 after buying an additional 2,000,050 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,880,000 after buying an additional 71,520 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,179,000 after buying an additional 288,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

