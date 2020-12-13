Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 56.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE:SBR opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.70. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.