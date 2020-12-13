salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $245.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.11.

NYSE CRM opened at $222.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.02. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total transaction of $4,015,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,861 shares of company stock valued at $111,242,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

