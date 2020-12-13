Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SZG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.93 ($17.56).

Get Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) alerts:

ETR SZG opened at €18.27 ($21.49) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.72. Salzgitter AG has a one year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a one year high of €20.73 ($24.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $987.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.