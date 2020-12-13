Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Lowered to “Hold” at G.Research

G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,516,000 after purchasing an additional 599,088 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 49.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 784,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 259,736 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 143,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 108,039 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,368,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

