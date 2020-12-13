Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGMS. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.09. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $42.42.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.59 million. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $263,677,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 4,700,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $131,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,992,867 shares of company stock valued at $727,800,276. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 85.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1,318.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after buying an additional 394,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

