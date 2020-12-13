Scotiabank Increases Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$0.20

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) stock opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$200.92 million and a PE ratio of -6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. Nevada Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.38.

About Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

