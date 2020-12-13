Scotiabank Increases Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$0.20

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) stock opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$200.92 million and a PE ratio of -6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. Nevada Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.38.
About Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO)
