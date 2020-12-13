Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on G24. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.20 ($87.29) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.99 ($84.69).

Shares of G24 opened at €66.80 ($78.59) on Wednesday. Scout24 AG has a 12 month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 12 month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 3.01.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

