SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,996,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $565,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $801,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,391 shares of company stock valued at $12,321,221. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

