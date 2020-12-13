Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Upgraded to Reduce by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

