Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Upgraded to Reduce by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

