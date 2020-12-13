SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $2.00

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $24.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by 17.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 167.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

NYSE SLG opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.62.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

