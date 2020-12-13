SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $291.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.36 and a 200-day moving average of $208.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $317.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total value of $10,402,112.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,936 shares of company stock worth $16,758,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

