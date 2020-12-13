Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Southern Copper stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,600,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,878,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $63,610,764 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 720.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 482,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,773 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 138,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

