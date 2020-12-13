STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €36.75 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.75 ($43.24) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.05 ($37.71).

STM stock opened at €29.10 ($34.24) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.30.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

