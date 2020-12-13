STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €36.75 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.75 ($43.24) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.05 ($37.71).

STM stock opened at €29.10 ($34.24) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.30.

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

