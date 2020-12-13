TD Securities Increases Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$77.00

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.13.

TSE:DCBO opened at C$61.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.40. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.30 and a 52-week high of C$74.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

