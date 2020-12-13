TD Securities Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$31.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATA. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

ATA stock opened at C$22.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.68. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.27 and a 52-week high of C$23.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.71.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$335.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

