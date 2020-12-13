Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.20 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.91 ($3.43).

O2D stock opened at €2.26 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.42. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of €2.91 ($3.42). The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.64.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

