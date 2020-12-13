Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

