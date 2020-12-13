The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $65,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $505,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 178.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

