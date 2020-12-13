TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) PT Raised to C$3.15 at BMO Capital Markets

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.09.

TSE TOG opened at C$2.86 on Wednesday. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$636.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

