TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.83 ($49.21).

FP stock opened at €37.02 ($43.55) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.65. TOTAL SE has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

