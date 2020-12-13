Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

TOU opened at C$17.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.08. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$518.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.8533153 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,666,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,057,902. Also, Director John William Elick purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$310,696.20. Insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $675,494 over the last three months.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOU shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.98.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

