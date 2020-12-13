tru Independence LLC Has $109,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

tru Independence LLC lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHD stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.20.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. BidaskClub cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 cut Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.06.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

