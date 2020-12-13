tru Independence LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 786,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,184,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 98.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

