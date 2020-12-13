tru Independence LLC Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,096 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,312 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 592.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.08 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

