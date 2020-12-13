tru Independence LLC Increases Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 145.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SVM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,886,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 859,066 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,147,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,008,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710,067 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVM shares. Pi Financial upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

