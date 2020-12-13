tru Independence LLC Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $179.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $183.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

