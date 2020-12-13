tru Independence LLC Purchases Shares of 1,265 Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,133,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 144,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,760,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $87.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

