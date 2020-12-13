tru Independence LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

tru Independence LLC cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,709,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,064,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,582,000 after acquiring an additional 74,208 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 156,641 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.20.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 lowered Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

