tru Independence LLC Sells 15,244 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,244 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

PM stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.