tru Independence LLC Sells 189 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

tru Independence LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.37.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

