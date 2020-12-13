tru Independence LLC Sells 20,495 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,495 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

WFC stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

