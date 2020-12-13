tru Independence LLC Sells 796 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2,897.4% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 79,736 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 50.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,423,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,277,000 after acquiring an additional 209,933 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,788,138 shares of company stock worth $557,550,401. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day moving average is $135.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

