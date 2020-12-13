Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,171 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 89.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,003,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,505 shares of company stock worth $20,532,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $491.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $516.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.40. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

