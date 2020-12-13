Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,267,000 after buying an additional 3,191,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after buying an additional 105,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,438,000 after buying an additional 492,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $479.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.02 and a 200-day moving average of $586.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Truist increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,647 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

