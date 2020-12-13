Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $269,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 95.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $206.61 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.