Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $281,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE opened at $108.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $110.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,197 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,367 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.31.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.