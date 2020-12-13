Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $281,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR opened at $94.39 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,701,924. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.