Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $286,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Insiders sold 26,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.52.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $479.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $539.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $328.13 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

