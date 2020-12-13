Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $286,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.38.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $134.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,222,550. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.