Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $297,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Fiserv by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,301,000. Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,300 shares of company stock worth $12,143,983. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

FISV stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.