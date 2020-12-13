Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 976,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $115.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

