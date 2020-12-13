Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirova raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

