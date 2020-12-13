Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $9,551,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total transaction of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at $58,817,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,360 shares of company stock valued at $8,850,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $342.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

