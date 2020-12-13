Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Micron Technology stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

