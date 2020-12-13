Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $141.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $146.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.97 and its 200 day moving average is $121.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,377 shares of company stock worth $9,280,590. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

